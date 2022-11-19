SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – The Augustana women’s basketball team garnered its third-straight win this season with an 85-55 victory against Briar Cliff in the Elmen Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings pulled ahead early, collecting the first bucket of the game from a second-chance point for Aislinn Duffy, setting the stage for her first double-double of the season. Lauren Sees saw opportunities behind the arc making two of the three made attempts in the first quarter adding to her total 13 points she had on the afternoon.

Augustana held off the Chargers for the rest of the half, outshooting Briar Cliff 23-8 in the first quarter but being overshadowed by the Chargers 17-19 in the 2nd quarter. Augustana totalled half of its points in the paint during the first half totalling 20 of their 40 points with 14 coming from Duffy.

Augustana led 40-27 heading into halftime.

Augustana newcomer CJ Adamson opened the second half for the Vikings, cleaning up a missed shot in the paint with her own rebound to capitalize on a second-chance basket. Adamson kept her momentum rolling with a pull-up jump shot from behind the arc a minute later to tally five points early in the second half.

Michaela Jewett found her spark in the fourth quarter dropping three of four from behind the arc. With just 3:57 left in the game, Jewett showed her depth knocking down a 22-footer bridging the scoring gap to 28.

Overall, Duffy led the pack scoring 22 points and grasping 10 rebounds. The double-double is her first of the season and 18th of her career. Jewett followed by picking up 15 points, shooting 50 percent from behind the arc being three-of-six. In total, Augustana had five players hit double-digit scoring and two Vikings with double-digit rebounds.

Augustana shot 46.8 percent from the field and 39.3 percent behind the arc securing a 3-0 record so far on the season. Briar Cliff, playing the game as an exhibition, remains at 5-1 in NAIA play.

Up Next

The Vikings head up the road to the Sanford Pentagon on Tuesday Nov. 22 to host the Wildcats of Wayne State for the first NSIC match of the season. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.