WINONA, Minn. (Augustana) – The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Warriors of Winona State, 79-71, in Winona, Minnesota, on Friday. Augustana extends its overall record to 20-3 while holding a 14-3 record in the NSIC. AU is currently on an eight-game win streak. WSU falls to 10-13 overall while holding a 4-13 record in the loop.

The Vikings found their footing behind the 3-point line in the first quarter seeing 20 of their 21 points from deep. Augustana only saw one point come from in front of the 3-point line, the shot being a basket from the charity stripe for Aby Phipps . Michaela Jewett was responsible for three of the six 3-pointers while Aislinn Duffy , Lauren Sees and Kenzie Rensch each tallied one apiece. As a whole, AU shot 42.9 percent from the arc seeing 6-of-14 drop.

Scoring runs became a trend during the second quarter. The Warriors saw a quick start entering the period with a 8-2 run broken up by a layup from Sees. AU found its stride shortly after seeing a 12-0 run highlighted by two 3-pointer’s from Jennifer Aadland . Continuing the scoring trend, WSU picked up a 9-0 run to inch within one until a Duffy layup ended the streak. Jewett sent the Vikings up by five, 38-33, heading into halftime following her 3-pointer buzzer beater to bring her to 12 points in the first half.

At the half, Augustana was led in scoring by Jewett with 12 points, while Duffy had five rebounds and four assists. The Vikings tallied a total of nine 3-pointers, four of which came from Jewett.

Winona State clawed back in the third quarter seeing its first lead of the half. WSU led by as much as two but was cut short by a 5-0 run from the Vikings. Jewett recorded her fifth 3-pointer of the night in the final minutes of the period to pull AU up by six. However, back-to-back 3-pointers from the Warriors tied the game at 52. Phipps helped AU survive the Warrior resurgence with a layup and a trip to the free throw line to bring Augustana up 56-52.

The final 10 minutes of play was opened by another 3-pointer from Jewett that was quickly mirrored by WSU. The Vikings and Warriors would trade back-and-forth points for most of the quarter. Augustana never allowed Winona State to close the gap by less than four the entire quarter. AU saw seven trips to the charity stripe in the final minutes to make the final score, 79-71.

Overall, the Vikings were led by Jewett with 24 points, Duffy followed with 20 points while also leading AU in rebounds with nine. Sees tallied seven assists while Rensch collected three steals. As a whole, the Vikings tallied 12 3-pointers, half of which came from Jewett.

Up Next

Augustana continues its weekend road trip at Upper Iowa tomorrow for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.