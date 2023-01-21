SIOUX FALLS (Augustana) — The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Beavers of Bemidji State, 82-38, in the Elmen Center on Saturday. The VIkings advance to a 17-3 overall record while holding an 11-3 record in the NSIC. BSU moves to a 5-13 overall record while sitting 2-12 in the loop.

Jennifer Aadland gave Augustana an early lead, knocking down four points in the first 90 seconds. Aadland, Aislinn Duffy and Michaela Jewett each tacked on two points before the first media time out bringing an early seven point advantage for AU. A 13-2 run from the Vikings sent Augustana up by 16, 24-8, after the first 10 minutes of play.

Keeping momentum rolling into the second quarter, AU picked up six points early, sparking a 24-point deficit for the Beavers. In the second quarter, AU outscored BSU 20-10. Augustana saw all 20-points from the paint and the charity stripe.

At the half, Augustana led 44-18. The Vikings were led in scoring by Aadland with 10 points and one block. Duffy and Jewett each had five rebounds while Duffy and Kenzie Rensch each had three steals.

The Vikings cruised through the second half outsourcing BSU 38-20. Augustana was highlighted by a 15-2 scoring run in the third quarter.

Overall, the Vikings were led in scoring by Duffy with 15 points followed by Aadland with 14. Jewett led with 10 rebounds while Rensch picked up five steals and four assists. As a whole, Augustana shot 52 percent from the field being 32-of-61.

Up Next

Augustana hits the road to face St. Cloud State on Friday and No. 13 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday. Friday night’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start while Saturday’s contest begins at 5:30 p.m.