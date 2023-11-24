SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana football team looked really impressive in their first round victory, especially the defense. Now, the Vikings are preparing for one of the top teams in the country.

For the second time in program history, Augie has advanced in the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Vikings offense will have their hands full dealing with a top ten team in total defense, but the plan is to keep it simple and stick to their roles. Recieving coach Casey Brink uses a unique analogy in helping them do so.

“He says, just be a mechanic. Mechanics come in and they do the oil change the same way every single time. So it’s kind of just doing your job, just do your job to the best of your ability. Preparing mentally, knowing my assignment every time and just making the plays that come my way,” Augustana senior Devon Jones said.

Augustana and the Colorado School of Mines will play Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m in Golden Colorado.