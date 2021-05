SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- If you live, or work, in southwest Sioux Falls, you may have already driven by a new addition to the police department, and not even noticed it. Police have opened their first report-to-work station, located on West 57th Street. The building allows officers to respond more quickly to calls in that growing part of the city.

Some officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department are working remotely, but not because of the pandemic.