ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Viking soccer dropped a Sunday matchup to NSIC opponent St.Cloud State by a score of 2-0 at Husky Stadium.

Freshman Madelyn White recorded her first career goal for the Vikings as she fired in a shot low left and past the goalkeeper’s outstretched arm. White tallied five shots and one goal in 48 minutes of play.

Paige Bracker led the Vikings with three shots on goal while recording 85 minutes of play time, the Vikings’ second most minutes behind Jillian Barkus .

Match highlights

CHANCE (AU) 1′-13′ – Augustana launched a slew of offensive pressure throughout the first 13 minutes of play as Hope Korte , Grace Douglas , Bracker recorded a total of five shots on goal.

GOAL (SCSU) 22′ – Gracie Parsons opened up the match with a goal to the bottom right of the netting. Parsons was assisted by Ellie Primerano.

CHANCE (AU) 42′ – In the final five minutes of play in the first half, Audrey Parnell fired a shot on goal but was stopped by Jaylee Strickland.

GOAL (SCSU) 50′ – Grace Olson pushed the Huskies lead to 2-0 with a shot low and left past J. Barkus.

CHANCE (AU) 72′ – White closed the gap to 2-1 with her first career goal on a shot to the back of the woodwork.

CHANCE (SCSU) 83′ – J. Barkus came up big in the final seven minutes of play as she recorded back-to-back saves as she diminished SCSU offensive momentum.

CHANCE (AU) 88′ – White continued her offensive mentality with a header just right of the net off a set piece from Bracker.

Next match

AU returns home for a pair of NSIC contests against UMary and Minot State. Friday’s match against the Marauders is set for 4 p.m. while Sunday’s match against the Beavers will kickoff against 1 p.m.