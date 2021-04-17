Augustana baseball improves to 19-6

FARGO, N.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State scored 10 fourth-quarter points to reclaim the Dakota Marker and also secure the Missouri Valley Football Conference's automatic bid to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs with a 27-17 victory over North Dakota State Saturday afternoon at the Fargodome.

The fourth-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 5-1 overall and in the MVFC, and will make their ninth consecutive appearance in the FCS playoffs. Seedings and pairings will be announced Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Central Time on ESPNU. NDSU, ranked second in the Stats Perform media poll and third by the FCS coaches, dropped to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the MVFC.