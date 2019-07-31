August 6th last day to register for federal assistance from FEMA

Time is running out for South Dakotans to register for federal assistance from FEMA.

If you are a renter, homeowner, or business that was impacted by flooding this spring, you have until August 6th to register.

“If they are deemed eligible and they qualify for a FEMA grant, they can use this money to make basic repairs to their home, they can replace personal possessions or they can use it for rental assistance, that’s using FEMA money to pay for a place to live during the time that their home is being replaced or repaired,” Pam Saulsby, spokesperson for FEMA said.

Click here to apply or call 800-621-3362.