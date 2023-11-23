SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana hockey team returns home for the first time since October 15th where they’ll end their home and home series against Omaha.

Coach Raboin having coached in the NCHC says the Mavericks are an evolving team, but the Vikings being ten games into their young journey have made some adjustments when dealing with teams from the Midwestern conference. And as Augie prepares for this week’s contest coach says they are ready for the upcoming battle.

“I want our guys to be ready to go right from the drop. If you reflect back, we were down three nothing to Denver pretty quick coming off a bye week, we’ve addressed it. Our challenge is to be more ready than we were the last time,” head coach Garrett Raboin said.

The series begins at Omaha on Friday at 7:00 pm.