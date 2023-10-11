SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana hockey team started off the season with two losses over at the Kohl Center where they battled Wisconsin. Now the Vikings prepare for their first ever home opener.

Augustana didn’t claim a win in their first two games, but they still found an upside, as the Vikings penalty kill was perfect in 13 tries. Now they return home hoping to build off their positives.

“Last weekend was our first ever hockey game at the Division one level. This weekend we have our first ever home game. So first time we get to show ourselves off in Sioux Falls, South Dakota’s only Division one hockey team. It’s our job to put our best foot forward and make sure our effort level is there and we build on last weekend,” Augustana head coach Garret Raboin said.

The Vikings ran into some issues where they were forced to kill off a total of 34 penalty minutes. In their 3-0 loss Sunday, Augie found themselves short-staffed in the second period for nine minutes.

“The big takeaway is you’re always curious to see how your guys are going to respond. Are they going to be intimidated? We certainly weren’t intimidated. We had to kill too many penalties, and really, I think that hurt our offensive flow. That’s one of the key emphases that is going into this week and is to try to find a ground game to create some offensive opportunities,” coach Raboin said.

As the Vikings gear up to officially welcome in the program at home the one takeaway from their road trip is ownership.

“Early on in the season some of these are just early growing pains, but the challenges for our guys is you got to address it. You have to like I said, take ownership and make the improvements,” coach said.

Preparing to face Bowling Green this weekend is a task A-U is not taking lightly.

“They’re well-respected around the league, the CCHA, and they’re going to be someone we need to really familiarize ourselves with. Because when you’re doing what we’re doing, it’s not easy, like there’s some adversity that comes and it’s tough”, said coach

Augie will begin their series against Bowling Green Saturday at 6:07 p.m.