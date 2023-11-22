SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana sits 4-5-1 coming off a bye week after a weekend split with Lindenwood. As the team progresses through the season, they go through many firsts…

And this week they prepare for their first home and home series in program history, where they’ll take on Omaha. The Vikings have had two bye weeks this season and coach Raboin says neither of them have been mental or physical rest weeks. Though the guys are in great shape, as a young team they need to keep working to reach new heights.

“We need to do more than some other teams around the country, obviously, given what our situation is to play a bit of catch up because everyone else around us is getting a lot better. We want to meet and exceed our standard right now and we’ll find out as we move forward,” Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said.

The series begins at Omaha on Friday at 7:00 p.m.