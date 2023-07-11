SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augie sophomore Tony Murray recalls the night his friend RJ was rushed to the hospital.

“It was just unfortunate the firework had a short fuse and it lit up quicker than we thought and ended up hitting RJ,” said Murray.

Rj was with friends and family when it happened.

“We got RJ into the car and just rushed to the hospital as fast as we could and the rest of the family followed us there. It was just blood and his eye was swollen, but you couldn’t really tell what was going on, it was dark outside,” said Murray.

The two first met when they were both freshmen during football summer camp.

“This is a predominantly white school and we were like the only black people in the area. We’re not the only black people, but the only black people that we know of. So we kind of clicked more than the other guys on campus,” said Murray.

He says RJ brings light to every room he walks in.

“He brings a smile to the room all the time. He’s like the life of the party wherever we are at everybody’s excited. Whatever room you walk into the first name they say is RJ,'” said Murray.

Throughout the experience, he has been by his side.

“I was there every day with him in the hospital, visiting him every day at his grandparents, like as soon as I’m done with my workouts. I just ask for everybody to keep praying for better days to come with RJ and his injury, and just be thankful that he’s still here with us and that it wasn’t a super serious injury,” said Murray.

Click here for the GoFundMe page for RJ Holliday.