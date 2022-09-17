SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An attempted break-in at an apartment led to a shots-fired incident in southwest Sioux Falls Saturday morning.

Police say a man tried to break into the apartment, where people were inside, on Valhalla Boulevard just before 5 a.m.

Police say someone else fired a weapon in connection to the incident.

Officers arrested the man, who faces several charges including burglary.

Police aren’t providing information about the person who fired the gun.

No one was hurt.

We expect to learn more about the incident during Monday’s briefing by Sioux Falls police, which we’ll live-stream beginning at 10:30 a.m.