SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four Texas men have been indicted on charges related to ATM thefts in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Kytorrion Young, 30, Keivon Jones, 25, Kendrick Kennedy, 23, and Alton Himes, 24, of Houston, Texas, are accused of taking more than $1,000 from a Dakotaland Federal Credit Union ATM in 2021. They took the money across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Young, Kennedy and Himes were arrested in Virginia where they pleaded not guilty. Jones was arrested in Texas where he pleaded not guilty.

They are charged with bank larceny and transportation of stolen property or money.

Each defendant was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service for transport to and for further court appearance in the District of South Dakota. A trial date has not been set