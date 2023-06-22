SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Just within the last month, Sioux Falls Police have seen more than 260 reported assaults. Almost a fourth of those happened in just the last week.

From aggravated to simple, assaults can vary in type.

At the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety, program director Amy Carter says they’ve seen an increase in people needing help from domestic and sexual abuse.

“Just looking at our intakes into shelter over this time last year, we’re up about 30 percent. So pretty significant increase in those that are just seeking shelter,” Carter said.

She attributes that to more education about resources for help, but also a growing city.

“We continue to grow. Unfortunately, crime kind of grows with that. There’s so many great services and law enforcement organizations that are working to prevent that and, you know, make sure that we keep that contained as much as we can,” Carter said.

The shelter moved into a bigger, newer building just six months ago, which Carter says has been a blessing when it comes to helping more people.

“I cannot even imagine if we were in our old facility how we would be accommodating people. I mean, we probably would’ve been at the point we would’ve had to turn people away. We’re averaging between 70 to 80 a day right now,” Carter said.

Carter says domestic violence may never be eliminated, but there is still hope.

“What we want to keep doing is educating and working on prevention and you know, so talking to the youth and young adults about healthy relationships and warning signs and making it acceptable to talk about it and taking away that judgment,” Carter said.

