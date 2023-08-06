The FBI were involved in the execution of a search warrant in Georgia in the case of Morgan Bauer of Aberdeen. Porterdale Police Facebook photo

PORTERDALE, GA (KELO) — Authorities have arrested two people in connection with the investigation of a missing South Dakota woman. Morgan Bauer of Aberdeen went missing in the Atlanta area in 2016, when she was 19-years-old.

Police in Porterdale, Georgia posted Saturday night that Johnathan Alexander Warren was arrested in Los Angeles. He’s charged with murder, aggravated assault, concealing death and tampering with evidence.

Police also announced that Katelyn Goble was arrested in Peoria, Illinois. She’s also charged with concealing death and tampering with evidence.

The investigation into Bauer’s disappearance gained momentum when new information led authorities to search a house and property in Porterdale, last month.