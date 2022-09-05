SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The iconic wooden roller coaster at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in northwest Iowa, will roll into construction tomorrow, Sept. 6, the amusement park said Sunday.

The the final phase of refurbishment project of the The Legend coaster will include the lift hill, chain drive, and the first curve of the ride on Lake Street, the news release said. The work will be done by Great Coasters International out of Sunbury, Penn., the same company that has done the previous phases of the coaster renovation.

This will be the fourth and final phase of The Legend’s refurbishment with the previous phase completed over the last few years.

The Legend has a 2,000-foot track and was established in 1930, according to the Arnolds Park Amusement Park website. The cars travel that distance in just over a minute.

There are about 113 wooden roller coasters in the U.S., according to the Roller Coaster Census Report.

The project includes de-constructing a current section over two weeks. Concrete footings will then be poured. The construction of the coaster section will continue throughout the winter.

The coaster will be finished in the spring and be operational on opening day for the 2023 season.

The refurbished section won’t get any paint because stresses or cracks can be seen without paint, according to Arnolds Park. The treated wood and no paint is based on industry recommendations.