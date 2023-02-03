RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Shortly after 12:00 p.m. (MT) a male suspect entered a gas station at the 1600 block of Haines Ave. in Rapid City and held a knife at the clerk’s throat, according to Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick.

911 was called and a bystander engaged with the suspect, but Hedrick says the suspect regained control of the clerk and brought her outside with the knife still being held near her.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A responding officer fired at the suspect who was still holding the knife, and the suspect fell to the ground. Hedrick then says the officer deployed a taser to better control the suspect, who would not let go of the knife.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to the hospital and Hedrick says he is alive, but his medical condition is unknown at this time.

Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller says that the Sheriff’s Office is now on scene, and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is conducting a third party investigation.

Hedrick says that witnesses reported the suspect made statements about wanting the police to come, and speculated that this may have been an attempted ‘suicide by cop’ situation. He says the clerk is uninjured, and that the officer involved in unharmed.

This is a developing situation, and more updates will be provided when they become available.