SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Rapid City Police are searching for a robbery suspect.

The Watertown Police Department announced a 44-year-old man is behind bars after an ongoing investigation led to an arrest.

According to the post, a caller was identifying themselves as APD Chief Dave McNeil or a U.S. Marshal.

The exhibit is filled with photos, videos and other items. The museum also added sections about communities within Yankton county.

Monday weather update: