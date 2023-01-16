SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Rapid City Police are searching for a robbery suspect.

Rapid City Police searching for armed robbery suspect

The Watertown Police Department announced a 44-year-old man is behind bars after an ongoing investigation led to an arrest.

44-year-old Watertown man arrested for sex crimes

According to the post, a caller was identifying themselves as APD Chief Dave McNeil or a U.S. Marshal.

Aberdeen police warn of scam calls

The exhibit is filled with photos, videos and other items. The museum also added sections about communities within Yankton county.

Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota

Monday weather update: