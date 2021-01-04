Arlington 14-year-old received unexpected gift right before Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Arlington eighth-grader Ana Negstad received quite the gift this holiday season: a kidney.

“In the fall of 2019, Ana was very tired all the time. Very nauseated. Just generally not feeling well,” Ana’s mom Angela said.

Ana was diagnosed with a rare disease that caused kidney failure. She had to go on dialysis in October 2020 and was put on a waiting list for a kidney. Last month on December 15, she got an unexpected call: there was a kidney waiting for her at the University of Minnesota Children’s Hospital. She went in for a procedure the next day.

“I thought that I was going to get my kidney next year, or like, in April or something,” Ana said.

“We are beyond blessed and fortunate to have gotten the call when we did only three months after being listed on the transplant list. It just tells me that this little girl is special and she’s got big things going to come in her future,” Angela said.

While the procedure went well, the process is not over.

“I have to take a lot of medicines still for anti-rejection and blood pressure, and other things,” Ana said.

“Antibiotics, antivirals. She takes about 28 pills a day, some of which she will continue to take for the rest of her life for the anti-rejection medicine,” Angela said.

The support they received from the Arlington community was overwhelming.

“They showered her with so many cards. The churches, the school, and we posted all those in our hallway and we call it the “wall of support,” so when she comes out of her bedroom, she sees all those cards. It’s not easy to go through this, even when you’re older, but when you’re a teenager and you can’t do normal teenage things, so they did that. They created t-shirts and #AnaStrong was on there,” Angela said.

There’s just one other gift that even comes close to this one for Ana’s mom. Her daughter was adoped when she was ten months old.

“It was the best Christmas present I have ever received in my entire life, with the exception of when we got the call that Ana was going to be our daughter,” Angela said.

Ana was discharged from the hospital on December 23, and they plan to come back to South Dakota after her last appointment in Minneapolis on January 29.