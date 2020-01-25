Breaking News
Arizona trooper has bone to pick with fake skeleton passenger

PHOENIX, AZ (Associated Press) — A 62-year-old man tried to disguise a fake skeleton as a passenger just to use the High-Occupancy Vehicle lane before an Arizona state trooper pulled him over this week.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the man was cited after being stopped on Thursday.

The skeleton was sitting upright, wearing a hat and was tied to the front seat.

Department spokesman Raul Garcia said troopers cite about 7,000 HOV lane violators every year.

Last April, a man was pulled over after driving in the HOV lane with a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, baseball cap and sunglasses.

