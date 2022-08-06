Scattered thunderstorms produced locally heavy rain with pockets of severe weather overnight. Watertown had 75 mph winds and power outages have been reported in the Vivian, Presho, and Reliance areas. Baseball size hail also fell west of Faulkton. Locally 2-3 inches of rain has fallen in the areas shaded in yellow on the map below the past 7 days. More rain is on the way for some of you.

We hit 109 yesterday in Pierre. We hope to stay out of the 100s for a few days.

Rain totals the past 24 hours as of 7am are shown below. These numbers will be changing the next 24 hours.

More of you need the rain going into the weekend. The 30 day rain map below does not include the rain last night, but clearly shows a lot more yellow and orange than just a couple of days ago.

Don’t forget about the chance of severe weather this afternoon and tonight, mainly in southeastern KELOLAND. While this is in the marginal category, some of the storms could pack a local punch of wind and hail.

Futurecast picks up on the trends this morning as rain chances will likely redevelop this afternoon near or just behind the front. While most of the rain will hold north of I-90 today, there’s a better chance of rain expanding across a larger area of KELOLAND tonight from the Black Hills all the way to Sioux Falls. Keep in mind locally heavy rain is expected and a few communities will pick up over 2″ of rain with these training lines of storms. We also expect lighter totals outside the tracks of the heavy storms where .25″ to .50″ rain will be found.

Here are the details of the forecast.