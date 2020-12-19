Appeals court blocks San Diego County restaurant openings

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (Associated Press) — A California appeals court has blocked a judge’s order that allowed San Diego County restaurants to resume indoor and outdoor dining.

The brief order Friday by the Fourth Appellate District keeps Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home edict in full effect.

The three-judge panel gave no explanation for its decision, which came after the state requested emergency intervention, saying California’s health care system “on the brink of collapse.”

On Wednesday, a judge in San Diego allowed thousands of restaurants to offer full service. Those that resumed dining service will have to go back to just takeout and delivery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 