Appeals court blocks San Diego County restaurant openings

SAN DIEGO (Associated Press) — A California appeals court has blocked a judge’s order that allowed San Diego County restaurants to resume indoor and outdoor dining.

The brief order Friday by the Fourth Appellate District keeps Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home edict in full effect.

The three-judge panel gave no explanation for its decision, which came after the state requested emergency intervention, saying California’s health care system “on the brink of collapse.”

On Wednesday, a judge in San Diego allowed thousands of restaurants to offer full service. Those that resumed dining service will have to go back to just takeout and delivery.