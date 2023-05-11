ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) Teachers in the Alcester School District have been working for the last year to have a pair of renowned SDSU professors do a scientific presentation for students.

Two derechos and multiple snowstorms later, the presentation finally happened this Thursday morning.

“What I want to do is a little chemistry,” said Larry Browning, Professor of Physics AT SDSU.

Larry Browning and Matt Miller are professors of physics and chemistry at SDSU…

For the last 22 years, the duo has traveled to schools across the state to present to students of all ages.

“We’re just trying to get everybody kind of excited about science and to help understand what it’s all about,” Browning said.

The pair uses hands on experiments mixed with humor to teach students about the many areas of science.

“We like to have them be interactive and asking questions and enjoying it, but yet also thinking about, you know, what really happened there and why,” said Matt Miller, Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at SDSU.

“It’s a bit more than what just sitting in like a classroom and just reading from a book. So when you get to see in person, it’s much more inspiring,” said Michael Kast, 11th grader at Alcester-Hudson School.

Science teacher Marie Story says she wanted the pair to present due to their style of teaching.

“Anything that explodes is always the best, but also the kids reactions, and their excitement was really fun and the laughter,” said Marie Story, science teacher.

Miller says their goal is to get students interested in STEM work and make science fun.

“There’s a need for science, teachers biology, chemistry, physics, there’s a need out there. So we hope that students can consider that as as a as a future career,” Miller said.

Miller and Browning will be presenting Friday at George McGovern Middle School.