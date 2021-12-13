Another Warm Day Tomorrow Before a Wintry Mix Wednesday; Including Thunderstorms – Storm Center Update Monday PM December 13

Skies will remain partly cloudy for the evening and overnight as lows fall to the 20s.

Tomorrow will be another day of melting as temperatures range from the 30s over the deep snow-pack to the 40s, 50s, and 60s where there isn’t as much snow.

As a system approaches for Wednesday, we’ll have increasing northerly winds behind a cold front with southerly winds ahead of it. Wind gusts of 50 mph or more will be common in western and central South Dakota by the afternoon.

With an increase in moisture on Wednesday and a vigorous December low pressure system; thunderstorms will be possible in southeast KELOLAND.

The Storm Prediction Center already has a marginal risk for severe weather for Wednesday with strong wind being the main threat.

At the same time, snow will be likely in western South Dakota. Minor snow accumulations are possible in western South Dakota.