Another Round of Rain (Snow in the Hills) on the Way – Storm Center Update Sunday PM October 17

If you liked today, you’ll like tomorrow (though the winds will be stronger).

Widespread 70s will continue for tomorrow as south winds increase to 15-25 mph with higher gusts.

Our next system will move in from the west/southwest on Tuesday. Rain will start in western South Dakota on Tuesday with snow possible in the Hills. Some of the rain will move into central KELOLAND during the late afternoon, but I expect a better chance to get wet after sunset in central South Dakota. As cooler air moves in and the sun sets, light snow may mix in from time to time in central and western South Dakota Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Expect minor (if any) snow accumulations during this time.

Check out the forecast models for snow in western South Dakota. The higher elevations will see another round of snow with amounts nearing 6”.

The rain will move into eastern KELOLAND for Wednesday and should clear the area by the evening hours.

Some forecast models do suggest around an inch of rain accumulation in southwest, central, and southeast KELOLAND.