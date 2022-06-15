Hope you enjoyed a break in the heat today, because much warmer weather is on the way.



Many in KLEOLAND should be able to give their air conditioner a break tonight as lows fall to the 40s and 50s.



The warming trend starts as early as tomorrow as temperatures return to the 80s. This is just a sign of what’s to come. Friday’s highs will be even warmer with the warming trend expected to continue through the weekend.



Saturday and Sunday will be steamy with highs easily in the 90s. The only question is, ‘How many will reach 100?’. We do have 100-degree heat in the forecast for central South Dakota as well as the southern quarter (Interstate 90 and south) are the best locations to reach 100.



Rain chances are looking very limited through the weekend. We’ll have to wait to break the heat before the rain arrives, and I don’t see that happening until the middle of next week.