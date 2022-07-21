Another hot day tomorrow, and then turning cooler.



Extreme southeast and northeast KELOLAND will have a shot at a thunderstorm tonight while the rest of the area stays dry. Lows tonight will fall to the 60s and 70s.

Some of the rain will last into the morning for Iowa. Otherwise, expect a dry and hot day as temperatures warm to the 90s and 100s. Humidity will also return as southerly winds will help bring in warmer dew points.



Things start to change this weekend. Cooler air will slowly move south, along with it, scattered showers and storms will be possible for eastern KELOLAND. Highs on Saturday will make the 80s and low 90s with high humidity sticking around for much of the day in eastern KELOLAND.

Any storms that develop will have a chance to be strong to severe. There’s a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday in Iowa and Minnesota.

Everyone will cool for Sunday with highs mainly in the 80s. It will not be as humid either as northwest winds will bring in drier air.



Temperatures will be at or slightly below average for much of next week. We’re still focused on Tuesday for our next chance for rain after Saturday.