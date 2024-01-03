Quiet weather will continue through tomorrow.

It’s another morning with foggy conditions in KELOLAND. With visibilities down to a mile or less, DENSE FOG ADVISORIES are in effect for KLEOLAND this morning. Give yourself some extra time and slow down fr your morning commute.

As winds become northwest behind a front, scattered flurries or light snow showers may appear in eastern KELOLAND. Anything that falls will remain light. Highs will be a couple of degrees cooler with many in the 20s. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will slowly warm through the afternoon and continue during the evening hours tomorrow. Tomorrow could be a day when eastern KELOLAND has highs reached just before midnight.

A storm system will move into the central plains late this weekend. We’ll have to watch this system closely as any turn to the north will greatly increase our chances for snow Monday.

Any way you look at it, we still expect to have a more active weather pattern this month. Not only will it include better chances for snow, but more frequent hits of colder air.