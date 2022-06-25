Cooler air has arrived and it will stay for the rest of the weekend.



The strong northwest winds will continue to die down as we go through the evening and overnight. It will be a cool night as temperatures fall to the 40s and 50s.



Tomorrow will be a cool day with highs in the 70s. Winds will not be as strong with speeds averaging 10 to 20 mph, gusts to 25 mph likely.



We’ll slowly warm as we go through the new work week. In fact, temperatures will return to the 90s by midweek.



As been customary this year, any time we’ve cooled after highs in the 90s, we’ve had strong to severe weather. This may end up being the case late in the week, BUT moisture is looking limited as dew points stay low (40s and 50s). As of now, we have a chance for storms late in the week.