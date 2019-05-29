An outlook for the 2019 hurricane season

Hurricane season traditionally kicks off on June 1. However earlier last week, subtropical storm Andrea briefly popped up, making the fifth straight year a named storm came in May or earlier.

Despite this, U.S. weather officials said it should be a near normal year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted nine to 15 named storms.

Four to eight of the storms will become hurricanes, forecasters said, and two to four of those would become major hurricanes with 111 mph winds or higher.

The NOAA uses specific technology to help forecast where the storms are headed and how strong they will be.

Commander Rebecca Waddington is a pilot with the NOAA Hurricane Hunters. She explains how it all works.