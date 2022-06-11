RAPID CITY, SD (Associated Press) — South Dakota authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an endangered child out of the Black Hills.

According to the alert, the suspect, 59-year-old Gary Silbernagel took his 6-year-old son Garrett from a home in Rapid City late Friday night. Authorities say Silbernagel threatened to harm his son and himself.

Silbernagel is driving a 2008 blue Honda Odyssey, with a South Dakota personalized license plate: G.

The missing boy, Garrett Silbernagel, is four-feet tall, 80-pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He may be wearing a red shirt.

Gary Silbernagel is white, 5-foot-five, weighs 245 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Call police right away if you see them. Don’t try to rescue the boy yourself.