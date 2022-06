RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — South Dakota authorities have cancelled an Amber Alert for a missing child who was believed to be in danger.

Rapid City police tell us this everyone has been located and is safe.

The alert said a father took his 6-year-old son from a Rapid City home late Friday night and that the father and threatened to harm his son and himself.

Police say since the case is an active investigation they cannot release any more information at this time.