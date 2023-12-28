The weather today in KELOLAND is looking quieter than yesterday as our slow-moving storm system pushes to the east and south.

Crews are staying busy cleaning up the snow in Deadwood. Sights like this will be common in central, western, and northern South Dakota.

Dense fog advisories have been issued for locations south of Sioux Falls as shown on the map below.

The storm totals are in for this storm and the numbers are impressive. Precipitation totals varied across the region, but a large area of 1-3″ fell in much of KELOLAND. The northeast was the wettest area, with local totals around 3″ or more near Milbank.

The outlook today and tomorrow looks dry. The clearing line will be working its way to the east today and should reaching Sioux Falls overnight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be milder tomorrow, so take advantage of the nicer weather to remove some of that ice and snow from your sidewalk.

A cold front will arrive in KELOLAND this weekend, so temperatures will be trending colder as we end the month of December. While we may be a few degrees below normal, we are still not looking at any drastic cold yet.

Here are the details of the forecast.