SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place Saturday morning at Levitt at the Falls.

The Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota is the primary source of information and support for the 18,000 people with the disease in the state and those who love and support them.

Organizers are expecting up to 1,200 people to attend. The walk is the Alzheimer’s Association’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota offers a broad range of programs and services, including a 24-hour Helpline, care consultations, and support groups. Saturday morning’s walk helps fund all of them.

“But the really exciting part is that we are also looking to the future,” said South Dakota Executive Director Leslie Morrow. “So it funds that critical research that we’ve been seeing reap so many benefits, the new FDA approved treatments those kinds of things are coming about because of the research dollars raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

The Alzheimer’s Association is the largest non-profit funder of Alzheimer’s research in the world.

The walk coordinator says anyone and everyone is invited.

“Really, anyone can come to the walk, said Carla Thielbar. “We want people who are in this fight with us, the fight to end Alzheimer’s, people fighting for a different future, whether they’ve been impacted personally or professionally or they know someone I think at this point everyone knows someone who has had Alzheimer’s or dementia so anyone can come we would love to see you down there.”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s starts at the Levitt at the Falls on Saturday. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The opening ceremony begins at 10:00. Next weekend is the Aberdeen walk in Anderson Park.