Alleged Boogaloo members face terrorism charges in Minnesota

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, police spray a substance to clear the area where a colleague was down on the Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Two men from Minnesota and North Carolina who prosecutors say are members of an anti-government extremist group have been charged with terrorism counts for allegedly building weapons they believed were going to Hamas. They are allegedly members of the “Boogaloo Bois.” The investigation into the men began after they posted messages on social media about inciting violence after the May 25 death of George Floyd. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (Associated Press) – Two men who prosecutors say are anti-government extremists who toted guns on the streets of Minneapolis during the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd have been charged with federal terrorism counts.

Authorities say Michael Robert Solomon, of Minnesota, and Benjamin Ryan Teeter, of North Carolina, are members of the “Boogaloo Bois.” They are charged with conspiring to provide and attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Authorities say they offered to build firearms suppressors for the armed wing of Hamas, a Palestinian Islamic political party, to earn money for the Boogaloo movement