ANCHORAGE, AK (Associated Press) – A polar bear attack that killed a mother and her 1-year-old son in far western Alaska this week underscores the risks of living alongside the world’s largest land carnivores and has renewed interest in prevention programs known as bear patrols.

Several other communities above or near the Arctic Circle rely on patrols where people use vehicles, lights, beanbag shotguns or other nonlethal measures to scare bears out of town.

The bear patrol program in the village where Tuesday’s attack occurred had lapsed, though it’s unclear that it could have prevented the mauling even if it had been active.

Officials say they are examining how to prevent such fatal encounters in the future.