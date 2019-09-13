1  of  30
Closings & Delays
Andes Central School District Armour School District Brandon Valley School District Bridgewater-Emery School District Brule County Charles Mix County Chester School District Corsica-Stickney School District Dakota State University Ethan School District Hanson Howard Interstate 90 Madison Manitou Group - Madison, SD McCook Central Menno Mitchell Mitchell Christian Mitchell Tech Montrose Mount Vernon Oldham-Ramona Parkston Plankinton School District Renner American Legion Rutland School District Tripp-Delmont School District White Lake Yankton Sioux Tribe Head Start

Airbnb activates ‘Open Homes Program’ for those affected by tornadoes & flooding

Top Stories

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
airbnb7b4c2ae306ca6cf291ebff0000dce829_864321530621

Airbnb is offering a helping hand to people who have been displaced by recent tornadoes and flooding in South Dakota.

Airbnb has activated its Open Homes Program. The program recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing to people who have been displaced.

Airbnb hosts in South Dakota and in surrounding states can opt to list their homes for $0 and offer accommodations free of charge to those in need.

The Open Homes Program for South Dakota and surrounding states is available through October 4.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss