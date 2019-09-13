Airbnb activates ‘Open Homes Program’ for those affected by tornadoes & flooding

Airbnb is offering a helping hand to people who have been displaced by recent tornadoes and flooding in South Dakota.
Airbnb has activated its Open Homes Program. The program recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing to people who have been displaced.
Airbnb hosts in South Dakota and in surrounding states can opt to list their homes for $0 and offer accommodations free of charge to those in need.
The Open Homes Program for South Dakota and surrounding states is available through October 4.