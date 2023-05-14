Happy Mother’s Day.

Light rain showers will be off and on for southern KELOLAND through the day. Northern KELOLAND will have a slow decrease in clouds with sunshine expected for the afternoon. The sun will allow for temperatures to warm to the 70s this afternoon in northern South Dakota, but the thick clouds in the south will keep temps in the 50s and 60s. East to northeast winds of 15-30 mph will also keep us cool.

After today it looks like mostly dry skies should prevail as we head through the work week. Wednesday into Thursday is an exception with a slight chance for rain (20-30%).

Temperatures will be seasonal with highs in the 60s and 70s.