SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Turkeys Liberty and Bell received pardons from President Biden earlier this week.

Before the pardons, the two Willmar, Minnesota natives were put up in a Willard Hotel room in D.C. The room was covered with plastic sheets to protect the interior from the birds’ calling cards. The event was held at the White House with crowds of spectators looking on.

Now that the bright lights of fame are gone, one has to wonder what the two turkeys do after clemency?

Do the two birds of a feather have a bucket list of things to do with their new lease on life?

Are they on their way to visit cousins Tom and Jake to feast on the walls of the Corn Palace? Will they stop at a store on Black Friday or Cyber Monday to purchase smart watches to track their trots each day?

Chances are, they won’t be stopping at a bedding store to purchase down pillows created by the feathers of other related birds. That would be a foul thing to do.

It has however, been confirmed by Jennie-O Turkey Store president that at end of their journey Liberty and Bell will be housed at the University of Minnesota. Perhaps they will pursue their degrees in poultry science.