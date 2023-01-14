Expect a warmer weekend as temperatures return above freezing in eastern KELOLAND.

Strong southerly winds will not only bring in warmer temperatures but blowing snow will be a problem for some in Minnesota and eastern/southeast South Dakota.

Keep in mind, some roads will be slippery, and visibility may drop due to blowing snow.

Highs will range from the 30s in eastern KELOLAND to mild 60s in western South Dakota.

Clouds will be thicker tomorrow, it will not be as windy, and temperatures will be slightly cooler. Highs will range from the 20s/30s in eastern KELOLAND to the 40s in western South Dakota.

A storm system will bring a wintry mix back to KELOLAND on Monday. While things will stay as light snow in central and western South Dakota, we’ll have a wintry mix in eastern/southeast KELOLAND. This includes a chance for freezing rain.

Snow amounts will remain light with amounts of an inch or two possible in western, central, and northeast South Dakota.

Temperatures will be more seasonal for the work week as we continue to watch for snow Thursday and late Friday. As of now, it’s dry for the later part of the week but stay tuned.