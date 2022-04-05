SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls voters will pick their next mayor next Tuesday. One week ahead of that on Tuesday night during a live debate at our KELOLAND studio, the three candidates discussed a variety of topics. Two topics receiving attention from challengers David Zokaites and Taneeza Islam and incumbent Paul TenHaken were child care and housing.

“We are cranking on housing as fast as we can to keep up with the insatiable demand, but it’s not enough,” TenHaken said. “So there’s some solutions to that that we can do at the local level, there’s permitting things we can do, there’s programs that we’re doing to make sure we’re moving homes from core developments that we have to infill instead of demolishing those homes.”

“We can shift to building more affordable housing by incentivizing developers to build because it’s not profitable for them to build affordable housing,” Islam said. “We can use those funds to assure that vulnerable people in our community who are low- to moderate-income, and more importantly, fixed-income senior citizens have access to affordable housing.”

“I think if city government decided to implement some sort of quota system and says for so many big houses, you’ve got to build this many little houses, I think then we could build affordable housing at market rate, which means then that you could build a large quantity of affordable housing,” Zokaites said.

The affordability and availability of child care also received attention and time.

“Child care is kind of difficult, because it’s a money problem, and there’s never enough money to go around,” Zokaites said. “People want city government to do more, more, more, but they don’t want their taxes to go up to pay for more services. So it might be nice to say, ‘Oh yeah the city government should support day care so that we can have more working parents,’ but then where do you get the money from?”

“It is critical for the city to lead the conversation, get the right stakeholders involved, like I’ve done in the past on different issues, bring together the school district, nonprofits, business leaders who are directly impacted by workforce shortage to come together,” Islam said.

“This is the private sector that’s not meeting a demand that’s in the community,” TenHaken said. “They’re not meeting the demand because the wages are too low in that sector, the workforce isn’t there, it’s not a glamorous job, it’s a very hard and difficult job to do. So those discussions that Ms. Islam mentioned are happening.”

If you missed the debate, you can watch it in its entirety on our website.