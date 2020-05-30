Activists saw progress on police reforms before Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (Associated Press) — Activists say years of dialogue about criminal justice reforms in Minneapolis had improved the relationship between the African American community and law enforcement – before George Floyd’s death this week.
Floyd, a black man, died after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck as the handcuffed Floyd pleaded for air. His death has unleashed protests and violent clashes with law enforcement.
Advocates and leaders say it’s exposed simmering frustration and the fact that there’s much work still ahead.
The city appointed its first black chief of police nearly three years ago, after slow progress toward making the department more inclusive. But the delay in arresting and charging the officer who knelt on Floyd is fueling protests and feeding calls for systemic change.