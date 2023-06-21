Welcome showers and thunderstorms have been moving through portions of central KELOLAND this morning. You can see some of the early morning rain on our Fort Thompson camera during the 6am hour.

The rain has been more spotty just to the east around Platte. We are seeing rain developing farther east as of 7am, however, so keep watching the radar picture this morning.

You can see the movement of the rain from south to north in that concentrated band across central KELOLAND.

Chamberlain has picked up about an inch of rain so for. More chances are coming tonight and tomorrow.

Our dry spell should start to improve as wetter conditions develop west of Sioux Falls in the coming days. Much of the central and eastern corn belt will stay dry in the short-term forecast.

Severe weather chances today are in the marginal category as shown below.

The risk of severe weather goes down on Thursday.

However, Friday will feature a slight risk in SW SD for hail and wind chances.

That outlook is still forecast to expand farther east on Saturday to include the Sioux Falls area.

There will be more energy for the storms as well during that time period. We’ll continue to monitor all of the ingredients in the coming days.

The pattern on Futurecast shows repeat rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the northern plains. The main low pressure center will move east on Saturday.

Here are the details of the forecast.