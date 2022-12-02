An arctic cold front is diving into KELOLAND this morning. Some snow is developing in western KELOLAND, a trend that will expanding to the east through the day.

Winter weather advisories have been posted across much of northern KELOLAND, including Buffalo, Mobridge, and Aberdeen. The combination of strong wind, falling temperatures, reduced visibilities, and snow will lead to some hazardous travel.

Futurecast shows the band of snow marching from west to east through the day. Also notice the quick drop in temperatures as the cold front passes through. Gusty winds will only add the wintry weather, so keep watching your KELOLAND Storm Tracker App for updates on radar and LIVE CAM conditions.

We also wanted to share the visibility forecast today. Notice some of these number drop to around 2-tenths of a mile in northeast SD while the snow is falling. We think the snow band will be rolling into Sioux Falls late this afternoon, but won’t last long. Again, this system is fast, but don’t discount the short-term impact of wind and snow.

The map below shows a sample of the expected wind gusts today and this evening. Look for many areas to surpass 40mph at times.

The snow forecast today is generally in the “nuisance” range and will be hard to measure due to the wind. Aberdeen could get a couple of inches, however, so it will be wise to watch radar trends today.

Here are the details of the forecast.