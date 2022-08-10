A warm and dry weather forecast is ahead for KELOLAND. This was the view from our Aberdeen LIVE CAM at sunrise.

Yesterday’s highs were hot again across western and central SD where 100 degree weather made another appearance this summer.

We continue to watch the dry pockets that are showing up on our 30 day rain map. Don’t expect much rain chance today.

Futurecast temperatures will warm quickly into the 80s and 90s this afternoon. The chance of rain will try to develop east of the James Valley tomorrow afternoon. The rain will be most likely from eastern ND into much of Minnesota into Friday morning.

You can see that trend on the map below. Temperatures will start to cool later this weekend as additional rain chances will move into KELOLAND early next week.

Temperatures may still average above normal on the 6-10 day forecast, but rain chances will help cool the weather at the end of our 7 day forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.