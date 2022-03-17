Good morning! The weather looks a little cooler today as we watch a developing storm system to our south. KELOLAND is expected to miss most of this precipitation, but you can see the northern edge clipping the southwest.

It sure was a mild day yesterday as highs reached the 60s in several communities. We won’t be that warm today.

The latest hourly forecast shows highs in the 50s today and more 50s tomorrow. North winds will continue as an area of low pressure moves to our south. Temperatures in Sioux Falls may be a couple of degrees cooler tomorrow, but we should warm for the weekend.

You can see the track of that system to our south the next 24 to 36 hours. This will exit late Friday and set the stage for a very mild weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

You can see that large system to our south early next week.

It does show up in the 10 day precipitation trends as well.