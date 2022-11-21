Expect a warm Thanksgiving week with temperatures remaining above average.

While it will be slightly cooler today, we’ll still have many in the 30s and 40s. Though cooler 20s will be felt in northeast South Dakota. Winds will remain light at 5 to 15 mph.

Temperatures will slowly warm Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. But it cools on Thanksgiving Day with a slight chance for light precipitation.

Central South Dakota and eastern KELOLAND may wake up to light rain or light snow. The precipitation will slowly move east during the day. As of now, moisture is limited so do not expect any major accumulations.

After Thanksgiving, temperatures will remain above average with highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s.

BUT, the warm weather will be replaced by much colder air as we get into December. We’re already seeing signs of below average temperatures ready to move in as we begin December.