Above Average Temps Will Continue Into Next Week – Storm Center Update Saturday AM, November 27

Another relatively quiet day in KELOLAND, the only noise will be made by stronger northwest winds.



Even with the northwest winds, temperatures will remain warmer than average. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s.



Temperatures will remain warm as highs reach the 40s, 50s, and 60s tomorrow.



In fact, we’ll continue with the warm air through at least the first half of the new work week. Records highs may even be established as we’ll see a couple of days with widespread 60s.



BUT, the first weekend of December will be colder. Highs will retreat to the 30s in many locations which will end up being slightly below average.