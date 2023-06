ABERDEEN, SD (KELO) — Police in Aberdeen are asking for the public’s help in finding the thieves who’ve been stealing items from parked cars this week.

Police want you to call them if you recognize the people in this video they posted on social media.

Police say the thefts have been taking place in the neighborhoods of 17th Avenue Northeast and Mel Ros Drive.

The most recent thefts have occurred between the hours of 3 and 5 a.m.

Police plan to release additional videos, if needed.